NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Stephen Amoah retains Nhyiaeso constituency seat

Stephen Amoah retains his parliamentary seat

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has successfully retained his seat and will contest the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to a TV3 report, Dr. Stephen Amoah has secured the maximum votes to win the Nhyiaeso constituency parliamentary seat.



The official results are yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission which would detail the exact number of votes he won the elections with.



The NPP parliamentary primaries were held on January 27, 2023, to elect candidates for the general elections.

The primaries were held across the country, except for constituencies where the party has no sitting MPs or where the party lost in the 2020 elections.



SB/BB