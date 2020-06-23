Regional News

NPP Polls: Mireku-Duker endorsed as Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP parliamentary candidate

With 183 polling stations spread over thirty (30) electoral areas in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency and divided into 9 zones, the Constituency started the acclamation ceremony of George Mireku Duker (MP) on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from the Nsuaem, Simpa, Tebrebie and Tamso zones.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, the ceremony was held at Benso, Banso-Esuoso and New Atuabo Zones and ended on the same day at the Brenakyim Zone with the final declaration by the Electoral Commissioner at the NPP Office at 11:00 am.



The colourful acclamation ceremony of George Mireku Duker held in respect to all Covid-19 protocols brought together all delegates and party faithful in a cheerful manner.



All delegates unanimously accepted Hon. George Mireku Duker as the candidate for the forthcoming elections with reasons as being hardworking and actualizing the vision of the Nana Akufo-Addo government.



Some delegates stated that, Hon. George Mireku Duker, the humble servant of Wassaman in just three years has ensured that;



"The good people of Nsuaem have their polyclinic to have timely health care which is under construction



Over 200 youth are freely receiving various apprenticeship training with equipment in Tarkwa".



They continued, "Hundreds of scholarships are awarded to needy students across all cycles of Education in Ghana

Numerous employment offers are facilitated for constituents across all sectors".



They commended the MP for fixing the deplorable Ahwetieso-Tarkwa road, adding that the Bonsa-Benso road is under construction.



They also revealed that Karekwano-Esuoso road has been awarded on contract.



"The dilapidated Ahwetieso-Tarkwa road is now fixed. Bonsa-Benso road under construction. Karekwano-Esuoso road contract awarded. 88km Takoradi-Tarkwa road captured in the budget soon to be dualized".



The exciting delegates said the MP was constructing TNA Park and hailed him to complete the Dompim Astroturf.



On education, they disclosed to the newsmen that, "Several units of classroom blocks, toilet facilities, Community Centers at Ahwetieso Tamso, Essamang Kakraba are all at various stages of completion".



On small scale businesses, the delegates said the MP had given 20 Tricycles to some constituents to be used on 'Work and Pay' unitive.

"Traders are supported with interest-free loans to boost their business", they added.







On sanitation, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP delegates touted that the MP had constructed mechanized boreholes for Amantin, Nyaso, Simpa and Bogoso communities to boost their water supply.



"Furniture is adequately provided for various basic schools in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal. Circuit Supervisors are supported with Motorcycles to make their work easy; and many other achievements in just a short period", they stated.



Some delegates also stated that the new projects lobbied for by the constituency by Hon. George Mireku-Duker makes him one of the best MPs in Ghana.



The new projects whose sod-cutting ceremony was undertaken last week include:



Nsuaem getting a new SHS which is about to start;

Nkwanta Community a new CHPs compound project;



Cyanide Park to upgraded into an Astroturf;



Nzemaline getting a new community centre;



NPA-sponsored GHc400,000.000 Adiewoso Community Center;



Essaman getting a new CHPs compound; and



Benso getting a new market.





The delegates further stated that the effort made in 2016, which made Tarkwa-Nsuaem garner the highest votes for the party in the then Western Region, they were going to step it up to achieve the operation 60,000 plus votes for NPP in this year’s elections.



They used the opportunity to thank the President for getting Tarkwa-Nsuaem a new Municipal Chief Executive who is a real party person, supporting the MP and properly actualizing the vision of the Akufo Addo-led NPP government.



Hon. George Mireku-Duker in all the rounds assured the all-cheerful dedicated delegates that, he and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would continue the good works to uplift the image of Tarkwa-Nsuaem to a greater pedestal.



He used the opportunity to call on any aggrieved party person (s) to avail themselves for all forms of reconciliation.



He further urged the charged delegates to be fully geared up for the upcoming voter registration to register as many members in achieving the stipulated target of 60, 000 votes plus.



During the climax on Saturday, the following people joined the delegates to acclaim the MP to lead the party again; Kwame Armah, Western Regional NPP Financial Secretary, Constituency Elections and Executive Committee, Council of Patrons and Elders, MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal, Hon. Benjamin Kessie, and the media.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

