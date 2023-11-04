NPP Presidential Primaries: Activism at its peak - E/R minister

Delegates casting their vote

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheapong has described the ongoing NPP presidential primaries to elect its flag bearer for the 2024 general elections as "activism at its peak."



Mr Acheampong, speaking to the press after casting his vote at the New Juaben South polling center in Koforidua a while ago, expressed satisfaction at the process so far.



""Activism at its peak," said the regional minister.

"However, everybody is so decent and comporting themselves as we've all encouraged ourselves to do," he added.



The minister, while observing that the exercise was progressing well, was hopeful that the voting process would end peacefully as expected as specified by the regulations governing the exercise to enable the Electoral Commission to provide the desired results.



He, however, declined to disclose how he voted on the grounds that he was the representative of the president and must hence conduct himself well.