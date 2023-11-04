NPP Presidential Primaries: Bawumia wins party headquarters with 254 votes, Ken Agyapong polls 133

Sat, 4 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
At the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party in Asylum Down Accra, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia defeated his main contender, Kennedy Agyapong in the party’s presidential primaries.
Per the results declared by the Electoral Commission at the party’s headquarters, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia polled 254 votes.
Kennedy Agyapong who came second had 133 while Francis Addai Nimoh managed four votes with Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto finishing fourth with two votes.
The party’s headquarters had some of the bigwigs including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, National executives, MPs, and some leading members.
