NPP Presidential Primaries: Check out provisional results from constituencies

Sat, 4 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Results of the New Patriotic Party's presidential are trickling in thick and fast with some interesting results.

Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are getting some interesting results.

Kennedy Agyapong won the Ayawaso West Constituency while Bawumia won the party's headquarters.

Ayawaso West

Ken - 535

Bawumia - 441

Akoto - 1

Nimo - 3

Spoilt ballot - 5

Tano North Constituency

Total votes cast - 667

Rejected - 1

Total Valid votes - 666

Ken - 112 (16.6%)

Bawumia - 552 (82.9%)

Akoto - 2 (0.003%)

Addai Nimo - 1 (0.002%)

Adansi Asokwa constituency

Kennedy Agyapong :189

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 286

Dr. Afriyie Akoto : 2

Francis Addai-Nimoh: 0

Rejected ballot 2

Total vote cast: 479

Fomena constituency

Kennedy Agyapong :224

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 117

Dr. Afriyie Akoto : 1

Francis Addai-Nimoh: 1

Rejected ballot 2

Total vote cast: 345

Ho Central

Kennedy Agyapong - 324

Bawumia - 257

Afriyie Akoto - 11

Addai-Nimoh - 11

Lower Inchaban Roman Catholic School; Shama Constituency

1. Kennedy Agyapong=385

2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia= 233

3. Dr. Afriyie Akoto= 0

4. Addai-Nimo = 0

Total Vote Cast=618

Rejected Ballots=4

Binduri constituency

Kennedy - 294

Bawumia - 70

Akoto - 31

Addai Nimo - 13

Krowor Centre A presidential primaries

Ken Agyepong - 303

Dr Bawumia - 223

Afriyie Akoto Adai - 4

Nimo - 2

Rejected ballot - 7.

Total ballots 539

ASIKUMA ODOBENG BRAKWA CONSTITUENCY

Kennedy Agyapong - 549

Bawumia-- 210

Afriyie Akoto---0

Addai Nimo---3

Rejected--0

Ketu South Constituency

Bawumia.....443

Kennedy.........875

Nimo........16

Afriye......13

Regected.......14

Central Tongu Constituency result

Ken....271

Bawumia.... 266

Addei Nimo.....2

Dr. Akoto.....4

Damongo Constituency

Kennedy Agyapong - 48

Bawumia - 416

Afriyie Akoto - 4

Francis Addai-Nimoh - 2

Manhyia South Constituency

1.,Kennedy 77

2. Bawumia 478

3. Akoto 3

4. Addai Nimoh 1

Akyem Oda

Kennedy Agyapong=226

Dr Bawumia=261

Akoto Afriyie=0

Addai nimo=2

Total vote cast =489 out 495

No rejected

Asawase Constituency

I. Ken Agyapong - 225

2. Dr Bawumia -792

3. Dr Afriyie Akoto - 3

4. Francis Addai- Nimoh - 1

Total delegates - 1021

Total Vote Cast - 1022

Rejected - 4

Cape Coast North

Ken Ohene Agyapong -316

Mahamudu Bawumia- 272

Owusu Afriyie Akoto -0

Francis Addai Nimoh 2

Rejected -0

KEEA Constituency

Ken Agyapong - 529

Dr. Bawumia-404

Dr. Akoto-6

Addai Nimoh- 4

Rejected-4

AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM CONSTITUENCY

Kennedy Agyapong - 624

Dr.Bawumia- 224

Afriyie Akoto--2

Adai Nimo - 5

Rejected - 1

Total votes cast - 856

Tema West

Ken Agyapong 753

Bawumia 551

Afriyie Akoto 6

Nimo 4

OLD TAFO CONSTITUENCY

1. KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG - 218

2. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 470

3. OWUSU AFRIYIE AKOTO - 00

4. FRANCIS ADDAI NIMOH - 01.

TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES CAST - 689

NUMBER OF ABSENTEES - 41

REJECTED - 02

DEAD - 8

Zebilla Constituency

Kennedy Agyapong- 482

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 173

Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 22

Francis Addai Nimoh- 22

ASSIN SOUTH CONSTITUENCY

KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 476

FRANCIS ADDAI-NIMOH - 0

DR. AFRIYIE AKOTO - 01

MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 158

Total registered - 659

Total valid vote - 635

Total spoilt /rejected votes - 03

AWUTU SENYA WEST CONSTITUENCY

1. Ken Ohene Agyapong - 554

2. Mahamudu Bawumia - 397

3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3

4. Francis Addai - Nimoh - 1

Total Valid Votes = 955

Rejected Votes - 9

Total Votes Cast = 964

GOMOA CENTRAL

KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 438

BAWUMIA- 149

AKOTO - 2

ADDAI NIMO -1

Jirapa Constituency

Ken Agyapong 91

Dr. Bawumia 586

Dr. Akoto 19

Nimo 5

Rej. 5

Spoilt ballot 1

Upper Manya Krobo

Bawumia - 210

Kennnedy Agyapong - 354

Akoto - 3

Adae Numo - 7

Lower Manya Krobo

Ken Ohene Agyapong - 430

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 347

Francis Addai Nimoh - 2

Afriyie Akoto - 6

Ahanta West Baidoo Bonsoe SHS

Kennedy -- 544

Dr Bawumia :: 308

Owusu Afriyie ::6

Addai Nimo ::5

Rejected ::: 4

Total vote cast .868

Total count ....867

Shama - Saddique

Tema East Constituency Provisional Results

I. Ken Ohene Agyapong - 327

2. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 808

3. Dr Afriyie Akoto - 2

4. Francis Addai- Nimoh - 7

Total delegates - 1,208

Total Vote Cast - 1,174

Rejected - 7

Spoiled - 1

TWIFO ATTI-MORKWA CONSTITUENCY

Kennedy Agyapong---- 470

Bawumia---115

Dr Afriyie Akoto-- 7

Francis Addae Nimo---1

Rejected 2

Total vote cast 595

TWIFU HEMAN LOWER DENKYIRA CONSTITUENCY

Kennedy Agyapong---181

Dr.Bawumia----237

Dr.Afriyie Akoto---0

Addai Nimo---0

REJECTED--4

Nadowli Kaleo constituency

KEN OHENE AGYAPONG - 133

MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 412

OWUSU AFRIYIE AROTO- 28

FRANCIS ADDAL-NIMOH - 08

NORTH DAYI CONSTITUENCY

Ken Agyapong -185

Bawumia - 179

Adai Nimoh- 1

Dr Afriyie Akoto - 5

Rejected- 8

Akyem Swedru

Kennedy Agyapong=49

Dr Bawumia=239

Afriyie Akoto=0

Addai Nimo=0

Total vote cast=288 out of 294

Savelegu

Ken Agyapong - 112

Bawumia - 520

Ahafo Region

Kennedy Agyapong - 1040

Bawumia - 2985

Afriyie Akoto - 12

Addai Nimoh - 9

Nalerigu Gambaga

Kennedy Agyapong - 0

Bawumia - 915

Chereponi

Kennedy Agyapong - 23

Bawumia - 402

Afriyie Akoto - 5

Addai Nimoh - 2

Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency

Ken Agyapong - 100

Dr. Bawumia - 239

Dr. Akoto - 10

Francis-Addai Nimo - 6

Total valid votes cast - 355

Rejected ballots - 3

Nandom Constituency

Ken Agyapong - 59

Dr. Bawumia - 401

Dr. Akoto - 5

Francis-Addai Nimo - 2

Wa West Constituency

Ken Agyapong - 154

Dr. Bawumia - 445

Dr. Akoto - 48

Francis-Addai Nimo - 22

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
