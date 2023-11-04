NPP Presidential Primaries: Check out provisional results from constituencies

Results of the New Patriotic Party's presidential are trickling in thick and fast with some interesting results.
Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are getting some interesting results.
Kennedy Agyapong won the Ayawaso West Constituency while Bawumia won the party's headquarters.
Ayawaso West
Ken - 535
Bawumia - 441
Akoto - 1
Nimo - 3
Spoilt ballot - 5
Tano North Constituency
Total votes cast - 667
Rejected - 1
Total Valid votes - 666
Ken - 112 (16.6%)
Bawumia - 552 (82.9%)
Akoto - 2 (0.003%)
Addai Nimo - 1 (0.002%)
Adansi Asokwa constituency
Kennedy Agyapong :189
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 286
Dr. Afriyie Akoto : 2
Francis Addai-Nimoh: 0
Rejected ballot 2
Total vote cast: 479
Fomena constituency
Kennedy Agyapong :224
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 117
Dr. Afriyie Akoto : 1
Francis Addai-Nimoh: 1
Rejected ballot 2
Total vote cast: 345
Ho Central
Kennedy Agyapong - 324
Bawumia - 257
Afriyie Akoto - 11
Addai-Nimoh - 11
Lower Inchaban Roman Catholic School; Shama Constituency
1. Kennedy Agyapong=385
2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia= 233
3. Dr. Afriyie Akoto= 0
4. Addai-Nimo = 0
Total Vote Cast=618
Rejected Ballots=4
Binduri constituency
Kennedy - 294
Bawumia - 70
Akoto - 31
Addai Nimo - 13
Krowor Centre A presidential primaries
Ken Agyepong - 303
Dr Bawumia - 223
Afriyie Akoto Adai - 4
Nimo - 2
Rejected ballot - 7.
Total ballots 539
ASIKUMA ODOBENG BRAKWA CONSTITUENCY
Kennedy Agyapong - 549
Bawumia-- 210
Afriyie Akoto---0
Addai Nimo---3
Rejected--0
Ketu South Constituency
Bawumia.....443
Kennedy.........875
Nimo........16
Afriye......13
Regected.......14
Central Tongu Constituency result
Ken....271
Bawumia.... 266
Addei Nimo.....2
Dr. Akoto.....4
Damongo Constituency
Kennedy Agyapong - 48
Bawumia - 416
Afriyie Akoto - 4
Francis Addai-Nimoh - 2
Manhyia South Constituency
1.,Kennedy 77
2. Bawumia 478
3. Akoto 3
4. Addai Nimoh 1
Akyem Oda
Kennedy Agyapong=226
Dr Bawumia=261
Akoto Afriyie=0
Addai nimo=2
Total vote cast =489 out 495
No rejected
Asawase Constituency
I. Ken Agyapong - 225
2. Dr Bawumia -792
3. Dr Afriyie Akoto - 3
4. Francis Addai- Nimoh - 1
Total delegates - 1021
Total Vote Cast - 1022
Rejected - 4
Cape Coast North
Ken Ohene Agyapong -316
Mahamudu Bawumia- 272
Owusu Afriyie Akoto -0
Francis Addai Nimoh 2
Rejected -0
KEEA Constituency
Ken Agyapong - 529
Dr. Bawumia-404
Dr. Akoto-6
Addai Nimoh- 4
Rejected-4
AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM CONSTITUENCY
Kennedy Agyapong - 624
Dr.Bawumia- 224
Afriyie Akoto--2
Adai Nimo - 5
Rejected - 1
Total votes cast - 856
Tema West
Ken Agyapong 753
Bawumia 551
Afriyie Akoto 6
Nimo 4
OLD TAFO CONSTITUENCY
1. KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG - 218
2. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 470
3. OWUSU AFRIYIE AKOTO - 00
4. FRANCIS ADDAI NIMOH - 01.
TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES CAST - 689
NUMBER OF ABSENTEES - 41
REJECTED - 02
DEAD - 8
Zebilla Constituency
Kennedy Agyapong- 482
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 173
Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 22
Francis Addai Nimoh- 22
ASSIN SOUTH CONSTITUENCY
KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 476
FRANCIS ADDAI-NIMOH - 0
DR. AFRIYIE AKOTO - 01
MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 158
Total registered - 659
Total valid vote - 635
Total spoilt /rejected votes - 03
AWUTU SENYA WEST CONSTITUENCY
1. Ken Ohene Agyapong - 554
2. Mahamudu Bawumia - 397
3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3
4. Francis Addai - Nimoh - 1
Total Valid Votes = 955
Rejected Votes - 9
Total Votes Cast = 964
GOMOA CENTRAL
KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 438
BAWUMIA- 149
AKOTO - 2
ADDAI NIMO -1
Jirapa Constituency
Ken Agyapong 91
Dr. Bawumia 586
Dr. Akoto 19
Nimo 5
Rej. 5
Spoilt ballot 1
Upper Manya Krobo
Bawumia - 210
Kennnedy Agyapong - 354
Akoto - 3
Adae Numo - 7
Lower Manya Krobo
Ken Ohene Agyapong - 430
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 347
Francis Addai Nimoh - 2
Afriyie Akoto - 6
Ahanta West Baidoo Bonsoe SHS
Kennedy -- 544
Dr Bawumia :: 308
Owusu Afriyie ::6
Addai Nimo ::5
Rejected ::: 4
Total vote cast .868
Total count ....867
Shama - Saddique
Tema East Constituency Provisional Results
I. Ken Ohene Agyapong - 327
2. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 808
3. Dr Afriyie Akoto - 2
4. Francis Addai- Nimoh - 7
Total delegates - 1,208
Total Vote Cast - 1,174
Rejected - 7
Spoiled - 1
TWIFO ATTI-MORKWA CONSTITUENCY
Kennedy Agyapong---- 470
Bawumia---115
Dr Afriyie Akoto-- 7
Francis Addae Nimo---1
Rejected 2
Total vote cast 595
TWIFU HEMAN LOWER DENKYIRA CONSTITUENCY
Kennedy Agyapong---181
Dr.Bawumia----237
Dr.Afriyie Akoto---0
Addai Nimo---0
REJECTED--4
Nadowli Kaleo constituency
KEN OHENE AGYAPONG - 133
MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 412
OWUSU AFRIYIE AROTO- 28
FRANCIS ADDAL-NIMOH - 08
NORTH DAYI CONSTITUENCY
Ken Agyapong -185
Bawumia - 179
Adai Nimoh- 1
Dr Afriyie Akoto - 5
Rejected- 8
Akyem Swedru
Kennedy Agyapong=49
Dr Bawumia=239
Afriyie Akoto=0
Addai Nimo=0
Total vote cast=288 out of 294
Savelegu
Ken Agyapong - 112
Bawumia - 520
Ahafo Region
Kennedy Agyapong - 1040
Bawumia - 2985
Afriyie Akoto - 12
Addai Nimoh - 9
Nalerigu Gambaga
Kennedy Agyapong - 0
Bawumia - 915
Chereponi
Kennedy Agyapong - 23
Bawumia - 402
Afriyie Akoto - 5
Addai Nimoh - 2
Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency
Ken Agyapong - 100
Dr. Bawumia - 239
Dr. Akoto - 10
Francis-Addai Nimo - 6
Total valid votes cast - 355
Rejected ballots - 3
Nandom Constituency
Ken Agyapong - 59
Dr. Bawumia - 401
Dr. Akoto - 5
Francis-Addai Nimo - 2
Wa West Constituency
Ken Agyapong - 154
Dr. Bawumia - 445
Dr. Akoto - 48
Francis-Addai Nimo - 22
