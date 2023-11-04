NPP Presidential Primaries: Check out provisional results from constituencies

Kennedy Agyapong and Bawumia

Results of the New Patriotic Party's presidential are trickling in thick and fast with some interesting results.

Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are getting some interesting results.



Kennedy Agyapong won the Ayawaso West Constituency while Bawumia won the party's headquarters.



Ayawaso West



Ken - 535



Bawumia - 441



Akoto - 1



Nimo - 3



Spoilt ballot - 5



Tano North Constituency



Total votes cast - 667



Rejected - 1



Total Valid votes - 666



Ken - 112 (16.6%)



Bawumia - 552 (82.9%)



Akoto - 2 (0.003%)



Addai Nimo - 1 (0.002%)



Adansi Asokwa constituency



Kennedy Agyapong :189



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 286



Dr. Afriyie Akoto : 2



Francis Addai-Nimoh: 0



Rejected ballot 2



Total vote cast: 479



Fomena constituency



Kennedy Agyapong :224



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 117



Dr. Afriyie Akoto : 1



Francis Addai-Nimoh: 1



Rejected ballot 2



Total vote cast: 345



Ho Central



Kennedy Agyapong - 324



Bawumia - 257



Afriyie Akoto - 11



Addai-Nimoh - 11



Lower Inchaban Roman Catholic School; Shama Constituency



1. Kennedy Agyapong=385



2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia= 233



3. Dr. Afriyie Akoto= 0



4. Addai-Nimo = 0



Total Vote Cast=618



Rejected Ballots=4



Binduri constituency



Kennedy - 294



Bawumia - 70



Akoto - 31



Addai Nimo - 13



Krowor Centre A presidential primaries



Ken Agyepong - 303



Dr Bawumia - 223



Afriyie Akoto Adai - 4

Nimo - 2



Rejected ballot - 7.



Total ballots 539



ASIKUMA ODOBENG BRAKWA CONSTITUENCY



Kennedy Agyapong - 549



Bawumia-- 210



Afriyie Akoto---0



Addai Nimo---3



Rejected--0



Ketu South Constituency



Bawumia.....443



Kennedy.........875



Nimo........16



Afriye......13



Regected.......14



Central Tongu Constituency result



Ken....271



Bawumia.... 266



Addei Nimo.....2



Dr. Akoto.....4



Damongo Constituency



Kennedy Agyapong - 48



Bawumia - 416



Afriyie Akoto - 4



Francis Addai-Nimoh - 2



Manhyia South Constituency



1.,Kennedy 77



2. Bawumia 478



3. Akoto 3



4. Addai Nimoh 1



Akyem Oda



Kennedy Agyapong=226



Dr Bawumia=261



Akoto Afriyie=0



Addai nimo=2



Total vote cast =489 out 495



No rejected



Asawase Constituency



I. Ken Agyapong - 225



2. Dr Bawumia -792



3. Dr Afriyie Akoto - 3



4. Francis Addai- Nimoh - 1



Total delegates - 1021



Total Vote Cast - 1022



Rejected - 4



Cape Coast North



Ken Ohene Agyapong -316



Mahamudu Bawumia- 272



Owusu Afriyie Akoto -0



Francis Addai Nimoh 2



Rejected -0

KEEA Constituency



Ken Agyapong - 529



Dr. Bawumia-404



Dr. Akoto-6



Addai Nimoh- 4



Rejected-4



AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM CONSTITUENCY



Kennedy Agyapong - 624



Dr.Bawumia- 224



Afriyie Akoto--2



Adai Nimo - 5



Rejected - 1



Total votes cast - 856



Tema West



Ken Agyapong 753



Bawumia 551



Afriyie Akoto 6



Nimo 4



OLD TAFO CONSTITUENCY



1. KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG - 218



2. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 470



3. OWUSU AFRIYIE AKOTO - 00



4. FRANCIS ADDAI NIMOH - 01.



TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES CAST - 689



NUMBER OF ABSENTEES - 41



REJECTED - 02



DEAD - 8



Zebilla Constituency



Kennedy Agyapong- 482



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 173



Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 22



Francis Addai Nimoh- 22



ASSIN SOUTH CONSTITUENCY



KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 476



FRANCIS ADDAI-NIMOH - 0



DR. AFRIYIE AKOTO - 01



MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 158



Total registered - 659



Total valid vote - 635



Total spoilt /rejected votes - 03



AWUTU SENYA WEST CONSTITUENCY



1. Ken Ohene Agyapong - 554



2. Mahamudu Bawumia - 397



3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 3



4. Francis Addai - Nimoh - 1



Total Valid Votes = 955



Rejected Votes - 9



Total Votes Cast = 964



GOMOA CENTRAL



KENNEDY AGYAPONG - 438



BAWUMIA- 149

AKOTO - 2



ADDAI NIMO -1



Jirapa Constituency



Ken Agyapong 91



Dr. Bawumia 586



Dr. Akoto 19



Nimo 5



Rej. 5



Spoilt ballot 1



Upper Manya Krobo



Bawumia - 210



Kennnedy Agyapong - 354



Akoto - 3



Adae Numo - 7



Lower Manya Krobo



Ken Ohene Agyapong - 430



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - 347



Francis Addai Nimoh - 2



Afriyie Akoto - 6



Ahanta West Baidoo Bonsoe SHS



Kennedy -- 544



Dr Bawumia :: 308



Owusu Afriyie ::6



Addai Nimo ::5



Rejected ::: 4



Total vote cast .868



Total count ....867



Shama - Saddique



Tema East Constituency Provisional Results



I. Ken Ohene Agyapong - 327



2. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - 808



3. Dr Afriyie Akoto - 2



4. Francis Addai- Nimoh - 7



Total delegates - 1,208



Total Vote Cast - 1,174



Rejected - 7



Spoiled - 1



TWIFO ATTI-MORKWA CONSTITUENCY



Kennedy Agyapong---- 470



Bawumia---115



Dr Afriyie Akoto-- 7



Francis Addae Nimo---1



Rejected 2



Total vote cast 595



TWIFU HEMAN LOWER DENKYIRA CONSTITUENCY



Kennedy Agyapong---181



Dr.Bawumia----237



Dr.Afriyie Akoto---0



Addai Nimo---0



REJECTED--4



Nadowli Kaleo constituency

KEN OHENE AGYAPONG - 133



MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA - 412



OWUSU AFRIYIE AROTO- 28



FRANCIS ADDAL-NIMOH - 08



NORTH DAYI CONSTITUENCY



Ken Agyapong -185



Bawumia - 179



Adai Nimoh- 1



Dr Afriyie Akoto - 5



Rejected- 8



Akyem Swedru



Kennedy Agyapong=49



Dr Bawumia=239



Afriyie Akoto=0



Addai Nimo=0



Total vote cast=288 out of 294



Savelegu



Ken Agyapong - 112



Bawumia - 520



Ahafo Region



Kennedy Agyapong - 1040



Bawumia - 2985



Afriyie Akoto - 12



Addai Nimoh - 9



Nalerigu Gambaga



Kennedy Agyapong - 0



Bawumia - 915



Chereponi



Kennedy Agyapong - 23



Bawumia - 402



Afriyie Akoto - 5



Addai Nimoh - 2



Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency



Ken Agyapong - 100



Dr. Bawumia - 239



Dr. Akoto - 10



Francis-Addai Nimo - 6



Total valid votes cast - 355



Rejected ballots - 3



Nandom Constituency



Ken Agyapong - 59



Dr. Bawumia - 401



Dr. Akoto - 5



Francis-Addai Nimo - 2



Wa West Constituency



Ken Agyapong - 154



Dr. Bawumia - 445



Dr. Akoto - 48



Francis-Addai Nimo - 22