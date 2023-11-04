NPP Presidential Primaries: Gomoa East executives allegedly bus unidentified persons to replace dead delegates

Correspondence from Central Region

Delegates in the Gomoa East constituency have accused executives of busing foreigners to replace ghost names at the voting centre.



The delegates identified the names of some deceased members, who executives have brought in to replace and vote for their preferred candidate.



Delegates who could not accept the decision confronted the executives, which resulted in confusion and chaos.



They accused that about 100 deceased names were still found in the list, which should have been taken out by the executives.

The police have, however, maintained peace and order, and voting has continued successfully.



A total of 1,046 delegates are expected to cast their votes.



Watch the video below:



