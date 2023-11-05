NPP Presidential Primaries: I owe endless gratitude to Akufo-Addo for believing in me - Bawumia

President Akufo-Addo together with flagbearer Dr Bawumia

Vice President and the newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed profound appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his consistent support.

Acknowledging President Akufo-Addo’s decision to choose him as a running mate in 2008, Bawumia extended his gratitude during his victory speech at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



He credited the President for entrusting him with this responsibility despite initial hesitations among certain party members



"The journey leading up to today has been filled with excitement and challenges. I remember August 14, 2008, when, under the visionary leadership of candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, I was introduced into the uncertain political landscape of our nation. I owe endless gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his decision in 2008 and his unwavering faith in me in the years 2012, 2016, and 2020.



"That consistent decision led to the historic moment we are witnessing tonight. I thank you, Mr. President, for believing in me," he said.



In addition to his appreciation for President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia also recognised the solidarity of other party leaders who stood by him despite the challenges he faced at the time.



Reflecting on his political journey since 2008, he described the challenges in convincing communities, often swayed by long-standing misconceptions regarding the NPP's inclusivity.

"When I left Takoradi in 2008 after being introduced as the running mate to begin my political journey, I faced the challenging task of convincing a significant portion of our nation to accept the NPP as an inclusive and truly national party. I encountered difficulties in communities that had been influenced by decades of propaganda claiming that the NPP was unwelcoming to them.



"I persevered and continued to return to those communities in every election, delivering the same message that the NPP is inclusive and ready to collaborate with every Ghanaian, regardless of their tribe or religion,” he stated.



He continued: "By the 2020 election, we had made substantial progress in the north, gained increased support in the Zongos across the country, and continued to grow in numbers in the Volta Region."



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia came as the top contender securing 118,210 votes, equivalent to 61.43%. Following closely, Kennedy Agyapong amassed 71,191 votes, representing 37.41% of the total votes cast.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured about 1,459 votes, representing 0.76%.



He stood in the third position, following Francis Addai-Nimoh, who obtained 781 votes, representing 0.41%.

