NPP Presidential Primaries: Ken spoke under direct instruction of National Security - Edudzi Tameklo

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, the Head of Legal Affairs of the Nation Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that Kennedy Agyapong was made to deliver his concession speech under the direct coercion of National Security.

He claimed that this is because there had also been threats on Kennedy Agyapong's life, compelling him to concede.



“The NPP have made a suggestion that the election was free and fair and they even said we should applaud them. I have listened to a leading member of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign who said that when they made Kennedy Agyapong speak on that stage, making the concession speech, he did that under the direct instruction of the National Security and that there were threats on him, that if he doesn't,” he said while speaking on TV3 NewDay on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kennedy Agyapong at the declaration of the results after the NPP presidential primaries, noted that the election was free and fair and he had accepted the electoral process.



While addressing the gathering of NPP members at the Accra Sports Stadium, he stated that he would accept the results and work together with the elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to give the NDC a showdown.

