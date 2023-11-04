NPP Presidential Primaries: Mpore delegates in Tarkwa Nsuaem in queue after 2pm

Sat, 4 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Correspondence from Western Region
More delegates have lined up to cast their votes in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency after 2pm.
The elections were to be held between 7am to 2pm, but after there were a number of delegates close to hundred in the queue still waiting for their turn.
Delegates have attributed the delay to the slow pace of the voting process.
Delegates were subjected to various levels of screening before one could be given the chance to vote, and this delegates say is the reason for the delay.
"The security would have to take your phone, and after that someone will use a device to screen all your body and many others, that is how come we are still in the queue after 2pm", of the delegates, Emmanuel Acquah told GhanaWeb.
