NPP Presidential Primaries: One person arrested by police at Kasoa for flouting electoral rules

The Ghana Police Service, has arrested a delegate at one of the voting centres in Kasoa for flouting the laid down regulations that was set to govern the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to a video shared by Accra-based Metro TV, the delegate was arrested for taking a picture of the vote he casted, an offence the party says should be tolerated in the election.



The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, in a presser on November 2, 2023 noted that any person who is caught to have violated this directive should be arrested by the police.



Presently, the party’s presidential primaries has come to an end and counting is underway across the country.



The winner will be announced after the results have been collated nationwide.



Background



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), is having its presidential primaries across the country to elect the flagbearer of the party going into the 2024 general elections.

The contenders in the race are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh



