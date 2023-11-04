NPP Presidential Primaries: Over 70 delegates complain of name removal in Asokwa Constituency

Some delegates at the Asokwa constituency of the Ashanti Region

Correspondence for Ashanti Region

Some delegates within the Asokwa constituency of the Ashanti Region have complained over an alleged plot that has got their names expunged from the register.



The delegates numbering over 70 said they did not understand why their names could be mysteriously removed from the register on the day of the election.



Speaking to this reporter, most of these delegates who claimed to have switched from Dr. Bawumia's camp to Kennedy Agyapong's camp, said, they see the act as a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise them.



One of the the members who claimed to a polling station executive said, they lodged a former complaint to the stakeholders and were promised that a confirmation from the national headquarters would determine their fate.

"When were in Bawumia's camp, nobody removed our names from the register. Why are they now treating us like this?" They quizzed in disappointment.



Meanwhile, Eric Oppong Kyekyeku, a polling station chairman who spoke to this reporter said, he was much worried over the situation adding that there was a need for leaders to rectify.



He however refuted claims that those who had their names expunged from the register were affected because they were from Kennedy's camp.



"As for that, I can't confirm, and I don't believe it's because of that. All we're saying is that they should allow the people to cast their votes". He said.