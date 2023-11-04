NPP Presidential Primaries: Voting begins in Wa Central with only two agents present

A total number of 6,640 delegates are expected to cast their ballots

Correspondence from Upper West Region

Voting in the Wa Central Constituency began in earnest at about 7:00am without any major incident so far.



There are two polling centres at the venue - A and B - to fastract the voting process there.



The queue is currently moving slowly while other delegates are still moving in to also cast their ballot.



About 1,058 delegates are expected to cast their ballot in the Constituency.



Security at the Wa Technical Institute where the election is taking place is watertight to ensure a smooth process.



Meanwhile, there are only two agents representing candidate Dr. Bawumia and candidate Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, with no representation for the other two candidates, the EC official, Bern Alagulo has said.

He added that the process had not recorded any major irregularity or complaints from any of the delegates so far.



In all, a total number of 6,640 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the region.



About 400 delegates had already cast their ballot as at the time of filing this report.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



