NPP Presidential Primaries: Voting finally ends in Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency

Voting has finally ended in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency, one hour after the closing time of the NPP presidential primaries.
EC officials are sorting out the ballots while the police are busily supervising.
Voting started at 7:52,but could not end at the stipulated time of 2pm, instead, it ended at 3:03pm as there were more delegates in the queue waiting for their turn to vote.
Security is tight as sorting has begun, making sure that everything goes on smoothly.
Many delegates went home after voting leaving some of the delegates who are eager to know the outcome of the election at first hand
