NPP Presidential Primaries: Voting yet to start in Pru East

Sat, 4 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Correspondence from Bono East Region
Voting in the ongoing presidential primary of the NPP is yet to begin in the Pru East Constituency of the Bono East Region.
As of 7:30 am, electoral officials were still arranging the venue for the commencement of voting.
A total of 530 delegates are expected to cast their ballot.
Meanwhile, there is heavy security presence at the Yeji Midwifery and Nursing Training College where the voting will take place.
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- The hardship we are experiencing will soon be over – NPP General Secretary
- No matter who emerges candidate for corrupt NPP, they’ll go into opposition – NDC MP
- Kennedy Agyapong is a strong pillar but Bawumia will emerge winner – Expert
- NPP polls: Aspirants undertaking doesn’t flout any law – Evans Nimako
- We’re ready for NPP presidential primaries – Police
- Read all related articles