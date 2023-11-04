NPP Presidential Primaries: Watch how Nana Addo arrived at party HQ to cast his vote

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, made an appearance at the party's headquarters in Accra to cast his vote.
The president's convoy, arriving at the headquarters, was accompanied by a team of security personnel.
On arrival, President Akufo-Addo warmly greeted and exchanged pleasantries with party supporters who had gathered at the headquarters.
He was received by the Chairman of the Presidential Primaries Committee, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.
Following protocol, President Akufo-Addo then moved forward to engage in the voting process, directed by party officials overseeing the primaries.
The ongoing presidential primaries is taking place across the country, aiming to elect the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.
Approximately 204,144 delegates are expected to cast their votes in these crucial elections that will determine the NPP's candidate for the upcoming national polls.
Know all the voting centres for the NPP primaries
Ashanti Region - Nhyiaeso
Ahafo Region- Asutifi South
Bono Region - Sunyani West
Bono East Region- Nkoranza South
Central Region - Cape Coast South
Eastern Region - New Juaben South
Greater Accra - Korle Klottey
North East Region- Nalerigu Gambaga
Northern Region - Tamale North
Oti Region - Krachie East
Volta Region - Ho West
Savanna Region - Salaga South
Upper East - Navrongo Central
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
WN/OGB
- The hardship we are experiencing will soon be over – NPP General Secretary
- No matter who emerges candidate for corrupt NPP, they’ll go into opposition – NDC MP
- Kennedy Agyapong is a strong pillar but Bawumia will emerge winner – Expert
- NPP polls: Aspirants undertaking doesn’t flout any law – Evans Nimako
- We’re ready for NPP presidential primaries – Police
- Read all related articles