NPP Presidential Primaries: Watch scenes from the Accra Sports Stadium as collation begins

The Accra Sports Stadium is currently charged and filled up to capacity as the NPP's presidential primaries are coming to a climax.

Party supporters are seen in their party paraphenelia and chant songs of joy as they await the final results.



The atmosphere is calm and filled with anticipation as some of the results have started trooping in.



The NPP is holding a crucial election to choose its flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections in Ghana. This election is significant as it aims to break the traditional eight-year election cycle pattern in the country.

There are four contenders in this flagbearer race. Among them, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is considered a frontrunner while Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is expected to be a strong competitor, particularly after his surprising second-place finish in the party's Super Delegates Conference, which took place in August.



