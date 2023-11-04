NPP Presidential primaries: Voting underway in Koforidua as 1,030 delegates vote

Some 1,030 delegates are expected to vote

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Voting has commenced at the Koforidua Senior High Technical School where the New Juaben South branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its Presidential Primaries.



Some 1,030 delegates are expected to decide the fate of the four presidential candidate aspirants who came top in the Special Electoral College held early this year.



Voting commenced at 0730 hours and is expected to close at 1400 hours.



A total of 21,233 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the Eastern Region with 17 Regional executives, 950 polling station executives, 17 constituency executives, the regional minister, MCE, 34 coordinators, and 4 Tescon executives in New Juaben.



As of 0700 hours, the Electoral Commission had already set up the voting booth in readiness for the announced time for voting to commence.



The agents of the various presidential aspirants are also present at the Centre to follow the process.

There is heavy police presence at the voting Centre, with police officers positioned at vantage points to maintain law and order.



Persons without accreditation are not allowed to enter the voting centres.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



