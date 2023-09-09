NPP Primaries: Bawumia begins campaign in Oti Region

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia

Presidential Hopeful of the NPP Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to begin the second phase of his campaign in the Oti Region. He would be visiting Traditional Leaders, the Clergy, Imams and other relevant stakeholders to receive their blessings for the special election on November 4.

A statement by the Oti NPP Regional Organiser, Felix Ade said the Vice President would visit the nine constituencies, and expected to meet and interact with Branch and Constituency Executives.



He would begin the campaign tour from the Guan District, Buem and the Akan constituencies.

Dr Bawumia would then proceed to Nkwanta South, Nkwanta North and the Krachi East constituencies and eventually end the three-day trip at the Krachi Nchumuru, Krachi West, and Biakoye Constituencies before heading back to Accra.