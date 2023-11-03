NPP Primaries: Breakdown of numerical strength of all 13 voting blocs

The four aspirants in the Nov. 4 vote - Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh, Afriyie Akoto and Bawumia

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections on November 4, 2023.

The election will deliver a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has dominated the NPP’s internal politics for the past 15 odd years.



There are four candidates in the race that will be decided, all things being equal, by exactly 208,261 voters drawn across 13 voting blocs in the party.



The voters are drawn from the polling station level, through the electoral area coordinators to constituency officers right up to ministers and their deputies.



Ahead of the vote, the party has released a list of the electoral college as follows:



Polling Station Executives – 193,110

Electoral Area Coordinators – 6,272



Constituency Officers – 4,675



Constituency Council of Elders – 1,375



MPs/MMDCEs – 398



Overseas Branches – 324

TESCON – 291



Regional Officers – 272



National Council – 61



Foundation Members – 50



Patrons and Council of Elders – 30

Ministers/Deputy Ministers – 28



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



