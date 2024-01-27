NPP Primaries: His blow will never hit me - Sammy Binfoh hits back at KT Hammond's threat

Aspiring parliamentary candidate for Adansi-Asokwa, Sammy Binfoh

In the heated contest for the Adansi Asokwa parliamentary seat within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), aspirant Sammy Binfoh has delivered a bold response to incumbent MP KT Hammond's recent threat, asserting that Hammond's blow will never land on him.

The exchange between the two contenders intensified after KT Hammond issued a threat directed at Binfoh during a public address, suggesting an impending physical confrontation.



In a sharp rebuttal, Binfoh dismissed Hammond's threat, expressing his lack of fear and highlighting the dishonourable nature of such statements from a sitting parliamentarian.



“As for him saying that he is going to win this election, we have to wait till about 2 O’clock or maybe there after the ballot has been counted.



"But he beating me up, I think it's just an unhonourable statement coming from an honourable member of parliament, that shouldn't have come from him.

"For him to stand in the full glare of everybody to claim that he was going to beat somebody to the pop, really? Was that the example he was setting in parliament when he was trying to hit Anoor Dompreh? For Annor Dompreh, the blow hit him and for me, his blow will never hit me” he stated.



What KT Hammound said he will do to Sammy Binfoh.



“I am going to ensure that he is mercilessly beaten to pop. I will humiliate him at the polls and get him beaten. I am not going to organise disturbances, I am just putting it on notice. I will not disorganise anything here, but get him wherever he is and tell him to leave town immediately,” said the legislator.



He added, “I have voted in this constituency for over 20 years. Nothing happens every time. Last night at this place, there were body-built men, beating up some of my followers. After the fight, some of the macho guys came to my house to beg me. But I want to tell you, Mr Commander, I will give him two types of showdown. I will beat and humiliate him here and then organise for him to be beaten physically.”