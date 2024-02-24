NPP Primaries: I'm bitter - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong lost the NPP presidential primaries held in November 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has once again expressed his displeasure about some of the things that transpired before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries in November 2023, which he participated in.

According to Ken Agyapong, his disappointment does not revolve around the outcome of the primaries but centers on the actions of individuals he considered friends. He expressed that these supposed friends not only betrayed him but also engaged in spreading disparaging remarks about him.



The Assin Central legislator, who made these remarks in an interview on the KSM show, on Friday, February 23, 2024, added that these persons which include some NPP MPs have hurt him and he would never forgive them.



“It is not every MP who didn’t vote for me that I’m angry at. No! But the very people who were my friends that I have helped to bring to parliament. It is not about the betrayal but the bad things that they said about me. That is where I have a problem.



“So, who says I am not bitter, I’m bitter. I am bitter not because the vice president won, I’m bitter because of the people that I have helped… If you are not going to vote for me, no problem; but the insults, I can't forgive them,” he said.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP flagbearer election held on November 4, 2023.

Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes while the fourth contender, Francis Addai-Nimoh got 781 votes.



Ken Agyapong on why he's uninterested in being Bawumia's running mate



In that same interview, Ken Agyapong indicated that he would not accept an offer from Dr Bawumia to be a running mate for the 2024 presidential elections because of his [Agyapong] nature.

Asked by Kwaku Sintim-Misa, the host of the KSM show, whether he would accept an offer by Dr Bawumia to become his running mate for the 2024 polls, Ken Agyapong retorted, "No, I wouldn't do it".



"To tell you the truth, why I cannot be a vice president is that I would speak my mind," he explained.



He then referenced Bawumia's 'driver-mate' analogy, stating firmly, "I am not going to be the mate," as he shook his head.



Watch Ken’s remarks in the video below:





My next guest needs no introduction ???????? pic.twitter.com/gqmzcESEfd — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) February 23, 2024

BAI/BB



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.