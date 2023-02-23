NPP Primaries: I pray for a Bawumia-NAPO ticket - Egyapa Mercer

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia (right) with Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh (left)

The Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has his complete support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

According to him, even though he has good relations with all the people who have stated their intention of contesting in the primaries, Bawumia has proven that he is the best among them.



Speaking in an Adom TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, he added that the ideal situation would be for the NPP to have Bawumia as the presidential candidate of the party and the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), as his running mate.



“I support Bawumia 500%. This is an internal election… All the people who have expressed interest in contesting in the primaries are eminently qualified and they have all worked for the New Patriotic Party.



“But when I look at the entirety of the eminent personals, I think that His Excellence the Vice President stands tall, no matter how you look at it – his competencies, his track record, his personality (how he relates with people), the digitalisation agenda that he is driving to transform the face of our economy,” he said in Twi.



The Deputy Minister for Energy, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sekondi, described Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as a machine who together with Bawumia will transform Ghana.



“It is my prayer that if by God’s grace, Dr Bawumia becomes our flagbearer, his running mate will be Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a machine and we need a machine to deliver,” he said.

The MP also said that he is confident that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government will turn things after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout it is seeking is completed.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



IB/OGB