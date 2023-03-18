0
Menu
News

NPP Primaries: 'I will support anyone who wins the contest' - Afriyie Akoto

Akoto 1 Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, says although he is optimistic of winning the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Flagbearership race, he will support any other candidate who wins the contest.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto both resigned from their ministerial positions to contest the NPP) flagbearership race.

Other members of the Party who have openly declared their intentions to also contest the race include the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Presidential Spokesperson and General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyepong and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

In an exclusive interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto realized that the ultimate goal is to ensure that the NPP retains power in 2024.

He noted that if he loses the elections, he is ever ready to support whoever will emerge winner to ensure that the goal to retain power is achieved.

“I am not a difficult person and the goal is to help the NPP retain power in 2024 and so If I win, fine, but if I do not win, I will support whoever will emerges winner to ensure that the goal to retain power is achieved. It is worrying that people sometimes personalize issues.”

“NPP is one of the biggest political parties in Africa with a long history that speaks for itself. The goal is to retain power that is break the 8,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Related Articles: