NPP Primaries: Journalists denied entry into voting centre by police at Old Tafo Constituency

Police personnel at the voting centre

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Journalists who tried accessing entry into the voting centre at the Old Tafo Constituency in the Ashanti Region have been denied entry, GhanaWeb reports.



Some of these journalists, including GhanaWeb's reporter, with media accreditations, were denied entry without any initial reason.



GhanaWeb's reporter, for instance, after introducing himself at the entrance, was initially let in by the police guards. But he was subsequently sent out by another official who claimed it was an order from above.

He further gave an excuse that he was going to see his superior for further explanation, asking the journalists to wait outside.



After many minutes of waiting outside and upon confronting the officer, who is identified as Engmen, came back with the explanation that the journalists were denied entry because they were holding phones.



Some worried journalists who spoke to GhanaWeb on this development said they were disappointed because they were not initially instructed that way.