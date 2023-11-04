NPP Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong successfully casts his vote

Kennedy Agyapong speaking to the media after casting his vote

Correspondence from Central Region

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, an aspiring presidential candidate has successfully cast his ballot at the voting centre at about 08:30 hours.



Supporters shouted his slogans to cheer him up whilst he approached the voting booth to cast his vote.



After successful voting, he appealed to delegates to desist unnecessary quarrels and fights but observe the process peacefully.



He said whoever wins after the poll would be accepted in good faith since it is for the party, not the individual.

Mr Agyapong was confident of winning the election adding that he had the numbers and the result would be in his favor.



He called on his agent to stay vigilant and observe the process carefully to avoid cheating.



He told them to resist any form of intimidation or abuse against them and stay focused.