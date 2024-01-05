NPP Primaries: Okyere Baafi to go unopposed as contender is disqualified

Michael Okyere Baafi, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

The Eastern Regional Vetting Committee has disqualified two contestants who filed nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the New Juaben South and Akwapim South constituencies.

Madam Yaa Ansah intended to challenge the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, whereas Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem South constituency, was disqualified for failing to resign from his position before entering the election.



According to reports, Yaa Ansah was out of the country yesterday and hence could not meet with the committee as arranged.



She was however granted an opportunity to meet with the committee today, Thursday, January 4, 2024.



She was subsequently disqualified after a petition was submitted before the committee over alleged impersonation allegation.

Yaa Ansah’s disqualification means Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi will run unopposed for the New Juaben South Constituency parliamentary primary.



The Eastern Regional NPP Secretary, Tony Osei Adjei speaking to journalists on the matter said “Some members said their names had been used and top-printed on Madam Yaa Ansah’s forms, which they did not authorize. The committee was petitioned, and we called the petitioner, and he agreed that he wrote the petition. We asked Yaa Ansah, who said the petitioner consented to using his name, which the petitioner insisted he didn’t. So, there was an issue of impersonation, and we had to hold on to her vetting and refer the matter to the national level for redress.



“As it stands now, she has been disqualified by the vetting committee. So, unless there is an appeal or whatever, if she pulls through successfully, the MP [Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi] will go unopposed.”