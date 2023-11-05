NPP Primaries: Only Bawumia, Ken had polling agents in Navrongo, Chiana-Paga

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, both presidential candidates in the New Patriotic Party’s primary, are the only candidates with polling agents in the election at Navrongo Central and Chiana-Paga constituencies of the Upper East Region.

While Dr Bawumia and Agyepong each had two polling agents in the Navrongo Central Constituency, their contenders, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimoh had none.



The situation was not different at the Chiana-Paga constituency in the Kassena-Nankana West District.



Despite the absence of their polling agents, the election process went on smoothly with heavy police presence.



About 660 out of the total of 686 delegates had voted in the Navrongo Central constituency as at 1230 hours.



Madam Tangoba Abayage, the immediate past Upper East Regional Minister, who visited the polling centre to observe the process, said both the EC and delegates had conducted themselves very well.

“I am happy with the process so far,” she said.



Some NPP parliamentary aspirants, who visited the centre, expressed their pleasure at the incident-free process.



Alhaj Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, one of the aspirants, told the GNA that there was 100 per cent voter-turnout and confident of the process.



Perry Adamba, another parliamentary aspirants called on delegates to continue to remain calm during the counting process, and rally around the elected person to win the ultimate election in 2024.