Politics

NPP Primaries: Voters becoming critical – UG Lecturer

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana Dr Alidu Seidu has noted that delegates of political parties, and indeed voters in general, are becoming critical following the defeat of some incumbent Members of Parliament in the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During the Saturday polls, 10 incumbent NPP MPs in the Ashanti Region lost.



They include the MP for Bantama and government’s spokesperson on Finance, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, MP for Offinso South and Chairman of Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament Ben Abdallah Banda, MP for Manhyia North and Chairman of Government Assurance Committee Collins Owusu Amankwah and MP for Ejisu Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who doubles as Deputy Minister of Roads and Highway.



The rest are Nyiaeso MP Kennedy Kankam, Nsuta Kwamang Beposo MP Kwame Asafu Adjei, Joseph Albert Quarm (MP for Manso Nkwanta), Kojo Appiah-Kubi (MP for Atwima Kwanwoma), MP for Bosome Freho Adwoa Ako Dei and Nana Marfo Amaniampong (MP for Afigya Kwabre North).



Also, 11 chairmen of committees also lost.



Sharing his views on the polls, while speaking on 3FM’s morning show, Sunrise, hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Monday, June 22, Dr Seidu Alidu said the defeat of the incumbent MPs indicates that the delegates were not satisfied with their work in Parliament.

“Voters are now becoming more critical. They won’t let you say anything or promise and go away,” he said.



He, however, called on the victors to rally the vanquished around them to enable them win in the December 7 elections.



He explained that the defeated MPs have garnered experiences in how to win general elections hence their support would be needed.



“Those who lost have some experience so the winners will need to liaise with them,” he said.



Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson noted that money played a major role in the polls.

He, however, said monetization of politics in Ghana has come to stay.



“Monetization in politics can never be stopped,” he said on the same show.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.