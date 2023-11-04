NPP Primaries: We're supposed to get GHC100 as lorry fares not GHC50 - Ellembelle delegates

Delegates at the centre

Correspondence from Western Region

Some angry polling station executives in the Ellembelle constituency of the Western region have accused the election committee of cheating.



"We were told that they would give us GHC100 each to take cars to Nkroful here to vote, but they have given us just GHC50", they said.



"They have cheated us because these monies are from the national headquarters, and it is not fair at all. We are telling the national executives that they should call our constituency executives to order and add the GHC50 before we leave here", they added.



This incident has halted the voting.

The leadership of the party is currently calming the situation down, but these angry delegates are insisting.



They have vowed to collect the additional GHC50 before they calm down and allow the voting to continue.



Security personnel on the ground are doing their best to control the angry delegates.



The voting, which commenced at 7 a.m., is expected to come to a close at 2pm.