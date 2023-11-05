NPP Race: I am disappointed my constituents voted for Ken Agyapong - Tina Mensah

Sun, 5 Nov 2023 Source: GNA
The Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe constituency, Madam Tina Mensah, says she is disappointed in her constituents for not voting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President.
After the declaration of results, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong emerged as the winner with a total of 672 votes.
His main contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia polled a total of 434 votes.
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto managed two votes while Dr Francis Addai-Nimo had no vote.
Madam Mensah said she felt let down by the constituents, but was hopeful Dr Bawumia would emerge as the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party ( NPP).
