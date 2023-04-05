NPP Race: My father would have wanted Bawumia to be greater than him - Farouk Mahama

The son of Ghana’s late former vice president, Alhaji Dr. Aliu Mahama, has said that he has no doubt in his mind that his late father would have surely given his blessing to the sitting vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to become president.

According to Farouk Aliu Mahama, who is the Member of Parliament for Yendi, his late father was very instrumental in the foundational moments of the political life of Dr. Bawumia.



He stressed that the late Aliu Mahama was the one who took Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia along with him across the country, just so he could get him to appreciate the country and its people.



“I am privileged to have had a father, the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, to be part of NEC meeting which chose and he was the person who made a stronger case for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“The same late Vice President Aliu Mahama took Bawumia to the nook and crannies of all the sixteen regions. It was through this campaign that we lost the late vice president, Alhaji Aliu Mahama. So, today, if I’m supporting Dr. Bawumia, then I’m telling you that if Aliu Mahama was alive, he would have wished Bawumia would be greater than him, and that is what I’m continuing,” he said.



Declaring his support for the sitting vice president in the impending race for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Farouk Aliu Mahama explained that the decision to follow Dr. Bawumia is because he believes in him.



He added that, together with all the other MPs who have shown support for the vice president, it is because they have hope that he (Dr. Bawumia) will change the narrative in the political system of Ghana.

“Aside we being Members of Parliament, leaders of our constituents, it tells you that there’s a new wind blowing. If you look at all the people sitting here, we are people of class, respect and integrity, and it tells you that we have individually decided to follow Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“It tells you that there is something unique about this product that we want to sell. We are selling to the people of Ghana, and to say that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is coming to change the narrative, and Insha Allah, we are not surprised that the president made a good decision to choose Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he added.



Farouk Mahama was speaking during the launch of the Bawumia Must Win campaign in Accra.







Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:













Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







AE/OGB