NPP Sagnarigu office vandalized by aggrieved party members

The Party office was vandalized by aggrieved party members

The Sagnarigu office of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been vandalized by young party members.

This is the second such attack in a space of months.



The attackers, acccording to a citinewsroom.com report said the aggreived members were expressing their frustration with the party's local leadership.



The report explained that sources from the Sagnarigu constituency revealed that the incident of vandalism followed allegations of fertilizer diversion by the constituency executives.



The fertilizers, according to the report intended for distribution to the party's supporters, were allegedly misappropriated, fueling internal tensions.



The report further revealed that on Friday, July 21, the party's office in the area was vandalized by some angry NPP supporters.



The unrest was also triggered by an alleged denial of access to nomination forms for one Dr. Wahab Alhassan of which the youth are alleged to have accused the constituency executives of favoring the 2020 candidate, Felicia Tettey, by attempting to let her go unopposed in the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries.

AM/SARA



