NPP Special Delegates Confab: Pay your dues or lose your voting right' - National Treasurer warns delegates

National Treasurer of the NPP, Dr. Charles Dwamena

The National Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Charles Dwamena has implored all special delegates of the party to ensure they have fully paid their dues before participating in the Special Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26.

He cautioned that any delegate who fails to pay his or her dues will be denied the right to vote.



Dr. Charles Dwamena made this known during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



"Pay your dues so that when the time comes, you won't face any embarrassing situation," he warned.



He revealed the dues is in packages from bronze to gold and each delegate is expected to pay at least 2 cedis a month, therefore any person who has arrears is to defray it before he or she makes his or her way to the Special Delegates Conference.



The NPP Special Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the number of candidates vying for the position of flagbearer from ten to five.

Over 900 delegates are expected to vote during this special election.



