NPP Special Delegates Congress: Alan to deliver national address on Tuesday

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential candidate hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is scheduled to address the nation on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

This comes following the analysis of the results of the Special Electoral College Election conducted by his Alan for President (A4P) 2024 Campaign team.



The broadcast according to Dailyguidenetwork.com is set to commence at 10 am in the morning.



Kyerematen, the former Minister of Trade and Industry, had previously committed to delivering a public address later this week to outline the next steps for his campaign in light of the election analysis.



Kyerematen was recently named one of the presidential aspirants who will compete in the upcoming November 4, 2023, Presidential primary of the NPP. However, he secured the third position during the selection process, with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, taking the lead.



In expressing his gratitude, Kyerematen acknowledged God's grace and guidance throughout his political journey. He also extended his congratulations to his fellow candidates who participated in the selection process, recognizing their dedication and hard work.

The politician took a moment to appreciate the delegates of the Special Electoral College who cast their votes in his favor, emphasizing the pivotal role they played in the initial selection process.



Kyerematen further conveyed his gratitude to his family, the Alan for President (A4P) 2024 campaign team, and members of the Pro-Alan Groups for their unwavering support in pursuit of his campaign agenda.



However, amidst his joy over his selection, Kyerematen expressed deep sorrow over a violent incident that marred the selection process, where one of his agents was reportedly assaulted. He strongly condemned the brutal assault, deeming it a stain on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP. Kyerematen wished his colleague a swift recovery and assured him and his family of his steadfast support for their well-being.



Kyerematen reassured his supporters, particularly those at the grassroots level, that the battle still rests in the hands of the Lord, and those who patiently wait upon Him will find their strength renewed.



