NPP Special Delegates Congress: Know all the 16 regional voting centers

Ahead of the Saturday, August 26, 2023, Special Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party’s Presidential Elections Committee, has announced regional voting centers.
The 16 regional voting centers for the congress were announced during a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Making the announcement, Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, Vice Chairman of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, said that all the aspirants and their team members have been informed of these arrangements.
There are 10 candidates who will be contesting in the Special Delegates Congress, where the number will be reduced to 5.
The 10 candidates in this race are Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.
Below are the regions and their corresponding polling centers as announced by the Committee:
1. Ashanti
KNUST, Law Faculty, Kumasi
2. Ahafo
Pastoral Center, Goaso
3. Bono
Pastoral Centre, Sunyani
4. Bono East
Kokroko Social Centre, Techiman
5. Central
Quadrangle, UCC, Cape Coast
6. Eastern
Koforidua Secondary Technical School
7. Greater Acera
YMCA, Adabraka, Accra
8. Northern Region
Tamale College of Education, Tamale
9. North Fast
Nalerigu Secondary School
10. Savannah
Damango Youth Center
11. Upper East
Bolgatanga Technical University Library Complex
12. Upper West
Old UDS Campas, WA
13. 01
Dambai College of Education
14. Volta
Catholic Secretariat (Bishop Konings Centre), Ho
15. Western
Great Hall, Takoradi Technical University, Takoradi
16. Westem North
Pastoral Center, Sefwi-Wiawso
17. National Headquarters, NPP HQ, Asylum Down
AE/WA
