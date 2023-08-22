NPP Special Delegates Congress: Know all the 16 regional voting centers

Ahead of the Saturday, August 26, 2023, Special Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party’s Presidential Elections Committee, has announced regional voting centers.

The 16 regional voting centers for the congress were announced during a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 22, 2022.



Making the announcement, Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, Vice Chairman of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, said that all the aspirants and their team members have been informed of these arrangements.



There are 10 candidates who will be contesting in the Special Delegates Congress, where the number will be reduced to 5.



The 10 candidates in this race are Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Below are the regions and their corresponding polling centers as announced by the Committee:



1. Ashanti



KNUST, Law Faculty, Kumasi



2. Ahafo



Pastoral Center, Goaso

3. Bono



Pastoral Centre, Sunyani



4. Bono East



Kokroko Social Centre, Techiman



5. Central



Quadrangle, UCC, Cape Coast



6. Eastern



Koforidua Secondary Technical School



7. Greater Acera

YMCA, Adabraka, Accra



8. Northern Region



Tamale College of Education, Tamale



9. North Fast



Nalerigu Secondary School



10. Savannah



Damango Youth Center



11. Upper East



Bolgatanga Technical University Library Complex

12. Upper West



Old UDS Campas, WA



13. 01



Dambai College of Education



14. Volta



Catholic Secretariat (Bishop Konings Centre), Ho



15. Western



Great Hall, Takoradi Technical University, Takoradi



16. Westem North

Pastoral Center, Sefwi-Wiawso



17. National Headquarters, NPP HQ, Asylum Down







