NPP Super Delegate Congress: Watch Oti Regional Minister fight former DCE

Oti Regional Minister being stop from attacking Solomon Donkor

The Special Delegate Conference (Super Delegate Congress) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to sieve the party’s flagbearer hopefuls to five out of the total number of 10.

Although the event was largely peaceful, there were pockets of violence at some of the centres earmarked for voting in the various regions including the North East Region where an agent of flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, Ali Zakaria, was badly injured.



More videos are now emerging of some of the violent scenes seen during the conference in different parts of the country.



In one of the videos sighted by GhanaWeb, the Oti Regional Minister, Jousha Makubu, could be seen fighting with a man said to be a former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the region, Solomon Donkor.



Jousha Makubu, who was being stopped from fighting Donkor by the police and other persons at the voting centre in the Oti Region could be heard saying, “Massa, they should let the police go home. Let the police go home, Solomon Donkor who are you".



A crowd of people could also be seen holding back Solomon Donkor.

Watch a video of the incident below:







About NPP’s Special Delegate Conference



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference.



Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out of 17 voting centres across the country.

Behind him is Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent in the elections which took place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot for the party’s presidential primaries with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in the 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



The Super Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Ten candidates from the NPP participated in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November this year



The final round will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.



