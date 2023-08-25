NPP Super Delegates Conference: Western Regional delegates throw weight behind Joe Ghartey

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Joe Ghartey

Western Regional stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed their confidence in Hon. Joe Ghartey’s potential to emerge among the top five NPP flagbearer contestants ahead of August 26, 2023 NPP super delegates election.

According to them, Ghartey’s extensive experience as an MP, Attorney General, and Minister of Justice underscores his political competence. His contributions to legislation and governance provide him with a strong foundation that resonates with party members.



Speaking to Kwame Agyei Anthony, a staunch NPP supporter from the Western Region, he encouraged party delegates to vote for Joe Ghartey for his long-term commitment and servitude to the party.



Another party stalwart also rallies his support for the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan constituency, a seat Hon. Ghartey has kept since 2005 in the Western Region.



“He is one guy that even those who are not doing politics can trust because of his character and the person that Joe Ghartey institution is made up of. He has made a mark for himself, and the support base in the Western region is large, and they are willing to vote for him”, NPP former constituency secretary and a member of Joe Ghartey’s campaign team, Thomas Amoah disclosed.

Hon. Ghartey will contest with 9 other candidates including Vice President, Dr. Mahammadu Bawumia to prune the presidential hopefuls to five whose fate will be decided at the National Delegate conference to elect flagbearer for the 2024 election.



As the NPP’s 2023 Super Delegate Elections draw near, Joe Ghartey’s journey from a dedicated MP to a prominent contender for a significant party position reflects his enduring commitment to the party’s principles. His experience, inclusive approach and regional connections offer him a formidable foundation.



Nevertheless, navigating the competitive landscape and addressing the evolving dynamics of Ghana’s political scene are vital to his chances. The outcome of these elections will not only shape the NPP’s trajectory but also contribute to the larger narrative of Ghana’s politics.