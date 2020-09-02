Politics

NPP Tema Central inaugurates campaign Team

The campaign team is made up of 17 constituency executives and 15 co-opted members

The Tema Central Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated its campaign team for the December 7, 2020 general election.

The campaign team was made up of 17 constituency executives and 15 co-opted members



Mr Charles Boateng, Tema Central NPP Chairman, charged the team, and party to retain the seat for the party adding that, “I want to be on record as the Tema Central chairman who never lost the seat”.



Mr Boateng said the decision of delegates to vote for new a parliamentary candidate may not resonate with some party members and executives but it was time to put aside division al and personal interests and work towards wining the upcoming elections.



“A political party is like boarding a commercial vehicle to Kumasi, if there happens to be a fault with the car on the way, you will have to help the driver sort the problem else you will not reach the destination, ”he stated.



He cautioned losing candidates in the primaries against going independent, saying that such a person would have a greater defeat in the general election than they experienced during the party’s primaries.



Mr Yves Nii Noi Hansen-Nortey, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central, thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and asked them to work towards securing the seat in earnest.

Mr Hansen-Nortey added that “elections are won by hard work, the work you have to do is not the one we did during the primaries, the real work is about to start”.



He said they should base their campaign on the track records of the out going MP and the NPP government as they canvassed for votes.



“The NDC people are not asleep. They are ready and willing to compete, anybody who tells you that they are asleep is lying to you, we also have to be ready and willing to work hard, ” he added.



Mr Kofi Brako, MP for Tema Central, on his part, debunked rumours that he would not campaign for the parliamentary candidate because he lost the primaries.



He said his love for the party was too strong to seek his parochial interest.



He called for unity among supporters to ensure that they won with a larger margin in the constituency.

