NPP Western Regional Treasurer canvasses votes for Ellembelle PC

NPP Western Regional Treasurer, Anna Horma Akasi Meizah

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Western Regional Treasurer, Anna Horma Akasi Meizah, has appealed to voters of Ellembelle Constituency to vote massively for Kwasi Bonzoh, the party's 2020 Parliamentary Candidate come December 7 polls.

Miss Horma Akasi Meizah who contested Kwasi Bonzoh in Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Primaries and lost, stormed the streets of Ellembelle Constituency to campaign massively for Mr. Bonzoh for the first time.



She commenced her campaign on Sunday, November 23, 2020, where she visited five communities and her campaign is expected to last for one week.



As part of the campaign activities towards victory 2020, a fitness walk was organised to unite both factions within the party.



The occasion was graced by the National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay, the Western Regional Chairman of NPP, Francis Ndede Siah, the Regional Second Vice Chairman, Ishmael Evonlah and the Constituency Chairman of Ellembelle, Samuel Akanyah and all the Constituency Executives.



Addressing a gathering at Aiyinasi, the NPP Western Regional Treasurer, Miss Horma Meizah took the opportunity to urge the party faithful, most especially her followers, to fully support their Parliamentary Candidate, Kwasi Bonzoh who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

She also called on them to desist from preaching "skirt and blouse" voting pattern as she had been informed.



She, therefore, encouraged all and sundry to project, protect and defend the party’s good works and choice to enable the NPP to retain power and continue its good works.



She stated that: "The NPP remains focused and poised for an overwhelming victory on December 7th to enable the able government and President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to continue the developmental agenda for mother Ghana."



Miss Horma Meizah ended her speech by stressing that the good people of Ellembelle Constituency should vote massively for the President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Bonzoh.



"Vote wisely for President Akufo-Addo and Kwasi Bonzoh for more development in Ellembelle, vote for Number One on the ballot paper, Ellembelle is blessed to have NPP government because the government have done so many things in Ellembelle, talking about good roads, toilet facilities, school building, scholarships and many more," she touted.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor