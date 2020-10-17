NPP Yapei-Kusawgu parliamentary candidate Abu Kamara dies in a car crash

Baba Kamara died alongside one of his assistants and another passenger

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei-Kusawugu, Abu Kamara has lost his life in a car accident.

He is reported to have died on the spot alongside two others in the crash.



The Parliamentary Candidate was returning to Tamale after a campaign event when the incident happened near Datoyili at about 10:39 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020.



The two remaining victims are said to be his aide and another passenger who were with him in his car reported to have crashed into an articulated truck.



The Savannah Regional branch of the NPP confirming his death in a short statement said, “With a heavy heart, the Savannah Regional NPP and the party at large announce the unfortunate demise of our Parliamentary Candidate for the Yapei Kusowgu Constituency, Abu Kamara. He died with an aide, Majeed Kotochi (Young Chief) and another occupant in an unfortunate accident at the Datoyili police barrier. May their Souls Rest in Peace. Amen.”



His main contender in the December polls, John Abdulai Jinapor of the National Democratic Congress in a statement on his Facebook page described the news as sad and extended condolences to the affected family of Mr. Kamara, the NPP and the constituents of Yapei-Kusawagu.