General News Sat, 27 Jun 2020

NPP acclaims Akufo-Addo as presidential candidate

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has acclaimed President Nana Akufo-Addo as its flag bearer for the 2020 general elections today, Saturday, 27 June 2020.

Nana Akufo-Addo was the sole candidate who filed his nomination to contest in the 2020 presidential primaries.

The acclamation was done at a special National Council meeting in Accra with the media in attendance.

Nana Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the party and was hopeful that the NPP will win the December elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo also maintained Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the 2020 polls.

Source: Class FM

