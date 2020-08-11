Politics

NPP accuses Asiedu Nketia of facilitating 66 Ivorians to acquire new voters ID

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, of helping non-Ghanaians to register to vote in the December elections.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said at a press conference on Monday, August 10, 2020, that Mr Asiedu Nketia masterminded the registration of some 66 Ivorians at Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region.



“Unfortunately for him as they finished registering and were returning, the tyre [of a vehicle they were bused to the registration centre] got burst and the security agencies were alerted. And they realised that 66 Ivorians had managed to cross with the help of Asiedu Nketia to register and vote in the upcoming elections,” he alleged.



Asked if the party will lodge a formal complaint against the NDC General Secretary, Mr Boadu said the NPP has already done that, stressing that the governing party did not report the matter to the police because it involved the biggest opposition party, but because it was an illegality.

The press conference on Monday offered the governing NPP the opportunity to present its position on the just ended mass voter registration exercise.



According to the NPP, the exercise was highly successful and commended the Electoral Commission, political parties, civil society groups, security services, the media, and other stakeholders for their efforts.



NPP believes the success of the exercise vindicates its position on the need for a new register.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.