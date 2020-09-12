Politics

NPP accuses NDC MP of setting up a vigilante group

NPP’s Western North Regional Communication Director, Felix Foster Ackah

The Member of Parliament of Bia East, Richard Acheampong, has been accused by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North Region of assembling a vigilante group ahead of the December polls.

According to the NPP, the MP is the sole financier and founder of the vigilante group known as ‘De Eye’.



The NPP alleged that the aim of the vigilante group set up by the NDC MP who is seeking re-election is to oppress anyone who criticizes his leadership or campaigns against him.



At a press briefing organized by the party, the NPP’s Western North Regional Communication Director, Felix Foster Ackah said the MP should rather focus on developing the constituency rather than stirring up fear.

“We don’t even have a district hospital, a befitting police command, the roads are poor and the telephone network here is terrible. Now that the Assembly is doing its best and we expecting Hon. Richard Acheampong to assist, he has rather set up a vigilante force to beat people,” the NPP’s Western North Regional Communication Director said.



Felix Foster Ackah is therefore calling on authorities to punish the MP for breaching Sections 3(1)(a)(b) as well as 3(2) of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999) which prohibits the creation of a vigilante group.

