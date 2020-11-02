NPP adopts ‘hawking’ campaign strategy in A/R for Dec polls

NPP supporters during a health walk organized by the Bantama constituency

The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti regional has adopted what it termed as ‘hawking’ campaign strategy to secure a one-touch victory for the party in the December elections.

The party said it is determined to make every single vote counts achieve its target.



Addressing a teeming supporters after a health walk organized by the Bantama constituency, Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the hawking strategy is moving from house to house and door to door to explain government policies and deliveries.



“We used to do retailing campaign but now we have to adapt to ‘hawking’ style of a campaign to secure a one-touch victory for the president and all the 47 parliamentary candidates of NPP in the region,” he said.



He added, “Even though the NPP government has delivered most of its promises, we still have to move to people’s homes to canvass for more votes.”



To reduce the number of spoilt ballots in this 2020 election, the party has also resolved to educate voters on how to vote.



The ruling NPP is targeting nothing less than 80 percent of the total vote cast in the Ashanti region. The party attained about 76% in the 2016 election.

The Bantama constituency gave Nana Addo 88 percent votes but the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Francis Asenso Boakye is targeting 95 percent this time round.



“We have been voting massively for the NPP since 1992. With the implementation of policies such as free education and planting for food and jobs, we must thank the president with a 95% vote”



Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng urged members of the party not to be complacent but ensure every single vote counts.



“Nana Akufo-Addo needs every single vote in Bantama to give the party a resounding victory. So all of us should be involved in the house to house campaign,” he said.



Some other speakers including the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Sammy Awuku and Irene Naa Torshie among others took a turn to address the supporters and educate them on how to vote without spoiling the ballot paper.