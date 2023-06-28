NPP and NDC bigwigs hug, exchange pleasantries in heated contest

It was a sight of merry-making when some members of the NDC and NPP met during their rounds at the just-ended by-election in Assin North.

The NDC side, led by party chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah went to a polling station to monitor how the voting process was going when they chanced on some members of the NPP, led by MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Upon sighting the MP, the NDC chair joyfully called out to him and the former responded with equal joy.



The two men hugged, then went further to greet the other members of each other’s team.



The spirit of joy spread around as members of both sides kept interacting and greeting each other as though they were not on opposing sides trying to ensure their respective candidates win the election.

Members of the general public who were queued to cast their votes found the scene they witnessed worth cheering for, a moment that eased the tension that had engulfed the constituency for days.



Ousted member of parliament for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, won the by-election for the NDC with a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56 per cent of the total votes cast, defeating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) who polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent and 87 votes representing (0.29%) respectively.



DA/BB



