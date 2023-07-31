NPP announces guidelines for the Special Electoral College Elections

Photo of all the aspirants of the NPP presidential aspirants.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the guidelines and procedures that will govern its upcoming Special Electoral College Elections.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah, reveals that guidelines for the election were arrived at after extensive consultation with various stakeholders including the aspirants.



“These guidelines have been formulated after extensive consultations with the various stakeholders including the Presidential documents,” parts of the statement read.



According to the statement, the guidelines aim to spell out the rules and procedures for the Special Electoral College to select five aspirants out of the ten to be presented for the National Congress.



The guidelines presented encompass crucial aspects of the electoral process, including eligibility criteria for candidates, voter registration and voting procedures.



Members of the delegates and candidates aspiring for the Presidential role will be required to adhere strictly to these guidelines to ensure the integrity and credibility of the electoral exercise.

The Special Electoral College is set to take place in all the sixteen administrative regions of the country with each region having a centre for the members of the electoral college to cast their votes.



The special electoral college includes the national council, national executives committee, all regional executives committee, all members of the national council of Elders and all party members of parliament.



It will also have three representatives of each of the special organs of the party, past national officers, three reps from every external branch, founding members during the registration of the party and all party card-bearing ministers.



The election is scheduled for August 26, 2023, between the hours of 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.



With the stakes high and anticipation building among party members, the NPP is taking strides to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process.

Below is the full statement of the NPP







NW/OGB



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



