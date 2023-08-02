NPP announces new membership dues

NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a new membership dues and a payment system which will restructure membership dues to boost the finances of the party.

It will also improve membership drive and enhance the welfare of party members.



This comes after the National Council (NC) of the party which is the second highest decision-making body apart from Annual Delegates Conference on 20th July 2023, approved new membership dues for party across the country and also for all the external branches.



The National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim at a press conference to announce the new membership dues on Tuesday said this new membership dues structure is more convenient, transparent and efficient.



He noted that the membership dues mode of payment and procedure will ensure accountability.



The new membership dues payment system, Mr Ntim disclosed is designed and structured into various categories powered by an in-built technology where every member can easily and conveniently pay their dues by simply dialing *920*270# and following the prompts.

The dues categories are as follows;



MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP DUES FOR THE FOUR CATEGORIES;



• Bronze category – ₵ 2.00 per month



• Sliver Category – ₵ 5.00 per month



• Gold Category – ₵ 8.00 per month

• Platinum Category – ₵ 10.00 per month.



“Aside the membership dues, our party’s constitution also talks about Patrons. These are individual party members who may choose to contribute substantially towards the progress of the party at different levels from constituency, regional and national. The platform also allows for the collection of the contributions of all patrons at each level.



“Ladies and gentlemen from the media, as a way of motivating members who pay their dues, there will be benefits to members who pay their dues. The details will be communicated to the general public soon,” Chairman Ntim added.



He said the party has outlined a number of activities to help create the necessary awareness and to sensitize party members on this new dues payment system and also called on the media to massively support the party in this regard.