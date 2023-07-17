NPP bigwig challenges Bawumia’s 'increased NPP seats in the north' claims with figures

Joseph Amoah (left); Bawumia (right)

The Chief Executive Officer of Love Enterprise and leading member of the NPP, Joseph Amoah, has refuted an assertion by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that the party has more parliamentary seats in the Northern Region because of his efforts.

According to him, the vice president has contributed less to the number of seats the party has won in the region than any other vice-presidential candidate.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Sikka FM, on July 14, 2023, Joseph Amoah added that the figures of the 2020 elections show that the party’s parliamentary candidates were more popular than the vice president.



“In the three northern regions… in 1996, we had three seats. During the era of Aliu Mahama, we got 8 seats, so he added five seats. From 2008 to 2020 you (Bawumia) added 8 for our seats to increase to 16.



“And so, you gave us two seats every term. Aliu Mahama gave us 5 seats for two teams, 2 and a half seats per term. So, you haven’t performed better than him,” he said in Twi.



Joseph Amoah added that the vice president failed in the north because the NPP lost a lot of votes in the presidential elections compared to the parliamentary elections.

“Again, if you add the votes of parliamentarians from all the 20 seats, we have in the five northern regions, you get 435,300. For the presidential that was supposed to be his job, he gave us 382,663. And so we lost 52, 637,” he added.



