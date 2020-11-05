NPP came to unite Ghana and not divide it - Seth Acheampong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency, Seth Acheampong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency, Seth Acheampong says peace, security and unity is the ultimate hallmark of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, “Ghanaians should listen and know that the NPP didn’t come to divide the country but unite it and that is what we have done”.



This declaration was in reaction to a statement from former President Mahama alleging the security agencies which protected Ghanaians during the day, was used by the government for its purposes at night to perpetrate untoward acts of violence and crime.



The MP who doubles as the Chairperson for the Defence and Interior Committee in parliament, disagreeing vehemently with the former President’s assertion moved on to cite numerous examples to prove that the President Akufo-Addo led government only loves peace.



“When President Akufo-Addo came to power, one of his first acts was to bring peace to Dagbon by resolving the dispute between the Abudu and Andani families. And now, we have the Yaa Naa whom the Andani and Abudu families have both accepted to follow. The President did so well in this regard and has been hailed all over the world”, he said on the Hard Facts show hosted by Akosua Manu on Happy 98.9FM.



The politician noted that this act of the peace loving President Akufo-Addo pleased the ECOWAS which then asked the country’s President to chair them.

“It is not surprising that after his appointment, he invited the various heads of ECOWAS and the top brass of their security agencies to Accra to hold talks on improving security in the sub-region. The Accra initiative was birthed out of that and the security agencies meet to discuss the peace and security of Africa. And this shows that there is no leader like President Akufo-Addo who cares greatly about the security of his people”.



On his authority, the President even deciding to absorb the water and light bills of Ghanaians after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Ghana also shows his love and desire for unity amongst Ghanaians.



Seth advised Ghanaians to disregard statements from the ex-President who made these unfounded allegations.



He admitted that there is no security-proof state. “What we need to know is that security is like a living organism that needs to grow and that is what gives us hope because this government is doing well on that front”.