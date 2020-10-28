NPP can only win Greater Accra through violence – Ade Coker

Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the only way the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) can wrestle any seat from the NDC in the 2020 election is through violence.

Joseph Kobina Ade Coker said if the voters are allowed to vote peacefully and orderly as stipulated in the constituency of Ghana, there is no way the NPP can wrestle any seat from the NDC come 2020 election.



The NDC is occupying 13 out of 34 seats in the Region with the remaining 21 being occupied by the ruling NPP.



Reacting to the violence that characterized the Odododiodio Constituency over the weekend during a peace walk by the opposition NDC supporters, Mr. Ade Coker told Onua FM’s Yen Sempa host, Anokyewaaba Serwaa that “are they taking the seats with violence or peacefully? They can only take them through violence by not allowing the voters to vote but if they are allowing us to vote, they can never and we are going to win the eight seats we lost in the 2016 election back”.

The chairman said “we had 21 seats in 2016 but we lost eight and in 2020, they will all flip back. We are flipping those seats back because they were our seats but because of our internal problems, we lost them so once we have corrected them, we shall win them back”.



